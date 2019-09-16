As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Value Rose, Bender Robert & Associates Lowered Its Holding; As Ford Mtr Co Del (Call) (F) Share Price Declined, Holder Springbok Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $960,000

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (Call) (F) by 73.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 96,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 35,100 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $359,000, down from 131,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 9.72M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 10/03/2018 – The Province: Ontario PC leadership convention ends without official result, though sources say Ford has won…; 19/03/2018 – Ford Motor Company CTO Ken Washington joined the board of Desktop Metal; 17/05/2018 – Mercedes to restart Alabama SUV plant next week after parts shortage; 22/03/2018 – During his 2005 confirmation hearing to become U.N. ambassador, State Department intelligence chief Carl Ford called Bolton “a serial abuser” and “a quintessential kiss-up, kick-down sort of guy.”; 09/05/2018 – Ford temporarily halts F-series, Super Duty production because of parts shortage; 26/04/2018 – Ford will only update the Focus Active crossover and Mustang for the US market, while GM called out a challenging passenger car environment; 14/05/2018 – U.S. safety agency wants meetings with automakers on Takata recall; 22/03/2018 – WPP’s Team Ford Appoints Chris Preuss to Lead Public Affairs; 19/03/2018 – Local 4 WDIV Detroit: Sources: Ford looks to buy old Michigan Central Station in Corktown; 20/03/2018 – KKR, Venado Oil & Gas Team Up for Eagle Ford Expansion (Video)

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 948 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 26,717 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.46M, down from 27,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $225.13. About 456,071 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $2.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 727,500 shares to 851,000 shares, valued at $249.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 34,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $103,200 were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C on Friday, May 10. The insider FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought 840,962 shares worth $8.00M.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $103,200 were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C on Friday, May 10. The insider FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought 840,962 shares worth $8.00M.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16B for 8.10 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1.