As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Value Rose, Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Cut Holding by $885,312; Nrg Energy (NRG) Shareholder Luminus Management Has Cut Its Position as Share Value Declined

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 52.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 551,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.24 million, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 1.85M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 23/03/2018 – GENON IN AMENDMENT TO COOPERATION PACT WITH NRG ON REFUNDS; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Rev $2.42B; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $2,421 MLN VS $2,382 MLN; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Directors; 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 9.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 2,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 24,663 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, down from 27,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $12.38 during the last trading session, reaching $334.32. About 561,314 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 3.48 million shares to 4.48 million shares, valued at $86.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 14.41M shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 28,650 shares to 188,845 shares, valued at $34.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 82,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 704,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 29.96 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.