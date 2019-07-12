As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Rose, Moors & Cabot Has Increased by $352,839 Its Holding; Essex Investment Management Co Has Decreased Its Vertex Pharmaceuticals Com (VRTX) Position by $1.23 Million as Share Price Declined

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 108.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 1,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,944 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, up from 933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $7.76 during the last trading session, reaching $354.74. About 331,554 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (VRTX) by 13.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 6,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 42,246 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.77M, down from 48,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $174.7. About 501,311 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – UNDER TERMS OF DEAL, Q-STATE WILL ALSO RECEIVE ROYALTIES ON DRUG SALES; 11/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – LENDERS AGREED TO PROVIDE CO WITH $70 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES FOR A THREE-YEAR TERM; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY REITERATES FULL-YEAR 2018 TOTAL CF PRODUCT REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $2.65 BLN TO $2.80 BLN; 15/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD QTRLY NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS PER SHARE $0.01; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 27/04/2018 – A Phase III race. Yes! Vertex’s rapid-fire PhIII program hits a roadblock at the FDA. Will regulators force rival Galapagos to slow down too? $VRTX $GLPG; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Booking, Exits Vertex; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX INITIATES PHASE 3 STUDIES OF VX-445, TEZACAFTOR AND IVACAFTOR AS A TRIPLE COMBINATION REGIMEN FOR PEOPLE WITH CYSTIC FIBROSIS; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Vertex Aerospace Services ‘B’, Pos Outlook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Holding Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 57,912 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 36,643 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd owns 30,661 shares. Lincoln National accumulated 724 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Com invested in 60,217 shares. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks Incorporated has invested 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 1,891 are held by Private Tru Na. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.49% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). National Pension invested in 0.1% or 76,191 shares. Wellington Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 4,764 shares. Bath Savings Trust Communications accumulated 7,240 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm stated it has 76,250 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated holds 0.21% or 15,848 shares in its portfolio. Barbara Oil Communications reported 2,500 shares stake.

Analysts await Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 20.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.62 per share. VRTX’s profit will be $189.13 million for 58.23 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $50.32 million activity. 4,126 shares were sold by ALTSHULER DAVID, worth $780,598 on Monday, February 4. $573,182 worth of stock was sold by Silva Paul M on Thursday, January 17. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Sachdev Amit sold $6.32 million. 3,450 shares were sold by Parini Michael, worth $658,674 on Friday, February 1. Arbuckle Stuart A sold $3.41M worth of stock or 18,309 shares.