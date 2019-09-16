As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Rose, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Cut Its Holding by $322,126; Analog Devices (ADI) Shareholder Toronto Dominion Bank Trimmed Position as Valuation Rose

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 22,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 218,038 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.60M, down from 240,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $115.12. About 704,317 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 931 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 647 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $224,000, down from 1,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $226.01. About 1.04 million shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Snyder Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Stock Yards Bancshares & holds 1.12% or 106,046 shares. Greenleaf holds 4,156 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 0% or 120 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 1.39M shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Cambridge Trust Communications, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,036 shares. Farmers Tru reported 3,432 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Csat Investment Advisory Lp owns 1,017 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs holds 0.02% or 530 shares in its portfolio. Commerce Comml Bank stated it has 8,629 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 0.09% or 172,436 shares. Regions Financial Corporation reported 12,640 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Lc holds 0.06% or 4,400 shares in its portfolio. First Commonwealth Finance Pa reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Regentatlantic Ltd Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADI Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 21, 2019 : RY, LOW, TGT, ADI, PDD, PLCE, MSGN, NNA, SMED – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ADI +1.4% as Barclays turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.68M for 23.59 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $275.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 161,605 shares to 358,751 shares, valued at $11.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Flavors & Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 15,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB).

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “2 Reasons to Buy the Dip in Ulta Beauty Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ulta Beauty And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ULTA, CXO, NOC – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ulta Stock Is Beginning to Look Pretty Again – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.77M for 21.48 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $429.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,172 shares to 10,764 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 127,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 872,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Management has 0.12% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 22,858 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.07% or 34,889 shares in its portfolio. Goodnow Group Lc reported 4,304 shares stake. Gulf Intll Bancshares (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.08% or 13,112 shares. Guardian Life Communications Of America, New York-based fund reported 159 shares. Stanley holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 16,394 shares. Hexavest reported 194,201 shares. Lederer Inv Counsel Ca has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Biondo Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 1,980 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Company owns 4,097 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Waddell And Reed reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).