As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Rose, Holder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Decreased Its Holding; Azimuth Capital Management Has Trimmed Southern Co (SO) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 81.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 29,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 6,785 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35 million, down from 36,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $228.75. About 1.28 million shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA)

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 12.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 5,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 37,780 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, down from 43,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.11. About 7.47M shares traded or 57.90% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES DEAL ADDING 4C TO 5C TO EPS OVER TIME; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN STILL SEES 4% TO 6% ANNUAL GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON STAKE SALE AT BNEF SUMMIT

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capgemini by 114,950 shares to 216,805 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) by 16,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yorktown Mngmt & Rech Inc accumulated 0.31% or 14,700 shares. Verity Asset Mngmt has 8,649 shares. Court Place Ltd Llc stated it has 15,914 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Marco Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Hm Payson And Communications holds 0.03% or 17,377 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 0% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 5,500 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 35.04M shares. Asset Management Inc holds 0.51% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 13,521 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Incorporated stated it has 0.21% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 22,776 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited owns 7.20M shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 8,968 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability reported 18,075 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 4,624 are held by Hodges Cap Mngmt. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability holds 11,125 shares or 2.1% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Sell Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did CNH Industrial’s (NYSE:CNHI) Share Price Deserve to Gain 57%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.89 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Incorporated reported 54 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Whittier Com holds 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 3 shares. Harvey Inv Ltd Llc invested 2.09% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Guggenheim Cap Ltd holds 0.07% or 25,797 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.07% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Shaker Investments Oh reported 1.77% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Spectrum Grp owns 5 shares. Scotia Inc has invested 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.06% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Waratah Capital Advisors, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6,785 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 112,043 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The has invested 0.04% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Westwood Mgmt Corp Il holds 11,150 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Moreover, Chilton Inv Lc has 0.02% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 5,000 shares.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.78 million for 21.74 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.