As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Rose, Grisanti Capital Management Lowered Position; Longwood Capital Partners Has Raised Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Holding by $798,000; Market Valuation Declined

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 760,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97 million, up from 718,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $310.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $12.12. About 145,365 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 56.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 8,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 6,676 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 15,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $337.02. About 672,045 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN

Longwood Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $210.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 350,000 shares to 87,500 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 32,488 shares to 177,984 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 62,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

