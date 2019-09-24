As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Rose, Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Decreased Its Stake; Nucor (NUE) Stake Has Upped by Euclidean Technologies Management Llc

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 36.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 9,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The hedge fund held 36,505 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $52.86. About 3.04 million shares traded or 47.31% up from the average. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: TARIFF EXEMPTION EXTENSION EXTENDS CLIENT UNCERTAINTY; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build New Florida Steel Mill as Domestic Producers Study Tariff Impact; 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q Rev $5.57B; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2021; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: RETROACTIVE TARIFFS, QUOTAS WILL CREATE MORE CONFUSION; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Steel Mills Segment Performance Improved vs 1Q; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS A $240M INVESTMENT; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR: EXPECT MAY 1 TO BE FIRM DATE TO DETERMINE 232 EXEMPTIONS; 11/05/2018 – Nucor Announces Plans to Build Galvanizing Line at Arkansas Sheet Mill

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 50.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 1,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 995 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $345,000, down from 2,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $8.56 during the last trading session, reaching $237.31. About 2.38 million shares traded or 76.04% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qcm Cayman Ltd reported 4.61% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 150 were reported by Private Ocean Ltd Co. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Llc has 36,277 shares. Texas-based Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.07% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Nomura Asset Mgmt Communication Limited reported 9,876 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.05% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Moreover, Oppenheimer Communication has 0.05% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 5,571 shares. Pacific Glob Investment Mgmt holds 0.07% or 866 shares. Goodnow Inv Gp Lc owns 0.2% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 4,304 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 8,698 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.08% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Hexavest has 194,201 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.07% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 34,889 shares. Duncker Streett reported 0.01% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Incorporated reported 250,497 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.77 million for 22.56 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $622.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 3,457 shares to 7,254 shares, valued at $662,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) by 27,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold NUE shares while 227 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 228.71 million shares or 0.60% more from 227.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Srb stated it has 9,397 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 409,259 shares. Front Barnett Associate Ltd Llc holds 7,160 shares. Bank Of America De invested in 0.02% or 2.66 million shares. Adirondack Trust holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 2,085 shares. Guggenheim Llc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 54,768 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri holds 0.09% or 15,684 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Mcmillion Cap Mngmt has invested 1.45% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Peninsula Asset Inc holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 18,860 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt Company invested 0.08% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). 35 are held by Arrow. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability reported 6,589 shares. Nomura Asset Communication Limited invested in 95,252 shares.