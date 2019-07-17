As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Rose, De Burlo Group Has Lifted Holding by $8.73 Million; Hyman Charles D Continues to Hold Position in Emerson Elec Co (EMR)

De Burlo Group Inc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 225.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. De Burlo Group Inc bought 25,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,250 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.64M, up from 11,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. De Burlo Group Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $363.7. About 557,202 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 7,973 shares as the company's stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 249,685 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.10M, up from 241,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.73. About 1.48M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500.

De Burlo Group Inc, which manages about $619.44M and $495.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 12,231 shares to 2,016 shares, valued at $503,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa accumulated 8,882 shares. Sun Life stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Incorporated Va holds 1.49% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 14,199 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Robecosam Ag holds 13,171 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 62,067 were accumulated by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability. Ftb Advsr owns 26 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1,944 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag invested 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 960 were accumulated by Hartline Inv Corporation. Frontier Capital Mngmt Limited holds 314,680 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Td Asset holds 0.04% or 66,878 shares in its portfolio. Boston Ltd Co reported 1,347 shares. Franklin Resource owns 226,131 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waters Parkerson & Company Ltd Company has 3,112 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Df Dent And Com Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 95,000 shares. The Indiana-based 1St Source Retail Bank has invested 0.07% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Pitcairn Com holds 0.04% or 5,212 shares in its portfolio. Pettee Invsts holds 0.7% or 16,156 shares. New Hampshire-based Charter has invested 0.6% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Poplar Forest Lc holds 0.08% or 18,005 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 21,832 shares stake. 100 are held by Orrstown Fincl Svcs. Amer Rech Mngmt Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 1,695 shares. Rothschild Invest Il accumulated 21,270 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.11% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al accumulated 22,640 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).