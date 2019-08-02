As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Price Rose, Washington Capital Management Lowered Holding by $313,200; Fisher Asset Management Has Cut Southern Copper Com (SCCO) Position by $8.58 Million

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 900 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314,000, down from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $8 during the last trading session, reaching $337.51. About 495,169 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Copper Corp Com (SCCO) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 220,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% . The hedge fund held 4.38 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173.65M, down from 4.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Copper Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.23. About 769,608 shares traded or 2.83% up from the average. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has declined 24.53% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SCCO News: 14/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Southern Copper’s Baa2 Ratings; Changes Outlook To Positive; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER: MICHIQUILLAY, CHANCAS ARE LONG-TERM PROJECTS; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER SEES NO RISK OF STRIKE FROM LABOR NEGOTIATIONS; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER RESOLVED PENDING LEGAL ISSUES FOR TIA MARIA; 14/03/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CFO SAYS GLOBAL DEMAND EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER 1Q NET $470.7M; 25/04/2018 – SOUTHERN COPPER CORP HAS RESOLVED LEGAL DISPUTE THAT HAD BLOCKED TIA MARIA COPPER PROJECT-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OSCAR GONZALEZ; 22/04/2018 – DJ Southern Copper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCCO)

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 21,182 shares to 247,684 shares, valued at $15.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 6,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Sap Se Adr (NYSE:SAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SCCO shares while 55 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 49.22 million shares or 3.14% less from 50.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 608,230 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 316,961 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd accumulated 53,633 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) for 14,881 shares. Us Bankshares De holds 2,181 shares. First City Cap Mngmt Inc owns 7,000 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. American Century Companies Incorporated stated it has 13,626 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Mgmt Lp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Utah Retirement reported 0.01% stake. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 95,256 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.01% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO). Earnest Prtn Ltd holds 21 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Limited holds 0.03% in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) or 94,509 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 21,889 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 30.24 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.