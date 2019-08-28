As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Price Rose, Washington Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $313,200; Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) Stake Maintained by Zazove Associates Llc

Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) (KYN) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 66,045 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 159,045 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 93,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Kayne Anderson Mlp Investment Company (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $13.94. About 231,915 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 900 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314,000, down from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $327.47. About 342,034 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. Richey Albert L bought $69,500 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) on Friday, August 23. THACKER WILLIAM L also bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 14,182 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Incorporated invested in 22,601 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Rivernorth Capital Management Llc stated it has 520,664 shares. Arete Wealth Llc holds 0.05% or 14,677 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of America De holds 2.91 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Webster Bank & Trust N A stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Bb&T Securities Limited Company owns 208,291 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Mengis Cap Mngmt owns 11,537 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Com reported 983,946 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company owns 2 shares. 9,029 are owned by Assetmark Inc. Goldman Sachs holds 0% or 144,965 shares. Cohen Steers Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 439,276 shares.

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings (Prn) by 3.05M shares to 58.53 million shares, valued at $64.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corporation (Prn) by 1.32M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 580,000 shares, and cut its stake in Rh (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedgewood Partners holds 5.37% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 210,774 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 12 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 6,144 were reported by Hartford Invest Mgmt. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of reported 48 shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.02% or 2,414 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp has 14,599 shares. Intl reported 26,033 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Curbstone Fin Mngmt holds 0.54% or 5,650 shares. Wendell David Associate holds 0.2% or 3,697 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Company accumulated 3 shares. 301,370 were accumulated by Hs Management Prtn Limited Liability Corp. Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability Com holds 575 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Concorde Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Shaker Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh owns 1.8% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 7,435 shares. Skylands Limited Liability Corporation owns 240 shares.