As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Price Rose, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Decreased by $608,304 Its Position; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holder Caprock Group Boosted Position

Caprock Group Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 89.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc bought 3,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,301 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 4,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $448.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 11.06M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 billion deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DUE TO INCREASED MARKETING EXPENSES; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Implies the Enterprise Value of Ele.me at $9.5 Billion; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT 000516.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENTS ON MEDICAL RELATED PROJECTS WITH ALIBABA CHINA, ITS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 16/05/2018 – Betting on Alibaba and Other Chinese Growth Plays — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom; 03/05/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Will Alibaba Earnings Show Profit Fall? (Video); 29/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL FUNDRAISING MAIN INVESTORS INCLUDE GIC, TEMASEK, WARBURG PINCUS; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Online Retailer Daraz

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 1,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,649 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923,000, down from 4,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $344.95. About 481,437 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 10/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. – Ulta; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $514.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 3,600 shares to 1,284 shares, valued at $334,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 3,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,525 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 8,111 shares stake. Gw Henssler Assocs Ltd invested in 1,237 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Limited Liability Corp has 13,152 shares. Pnc Service Group reported 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Coatue Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Chilton Inv Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk owns 51,404 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 3,597 were reported by Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Rhumbline Advisers reported 103,254 shares stake. Monetta Svcs reported 1,700 shares. Bath Savings Tru owns 7,240 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Waddell And Reed owns 654,722 shares. Stanley invested in 1.4% or 16,558 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.06% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 30.91 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

