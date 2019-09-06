As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Price Rose, South Texas Money Management LTD Trimmed Holding; Capital Investment Advisors Lifted Holding in Illinois Tool Works (ITW) by $807,950 as Share Value Declined

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 34.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 28,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 54,696 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.07M, down from 83,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $234.61. About 1.58 million shares traded or 39.84% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 48,209 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, up from 42,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $152.37. About 602,659 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17B and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc Com by 11,774 shares to 268,179 shares, valued at $29.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $155.44M for 22.30 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

