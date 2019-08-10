As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Scholtz & Company Cut Its Position; Weitz Investment Management Trimmed Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position as Valuation Declined

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 19.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 67,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.89M, down from 342,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $90.09. About 2.15M shares traded or 1.86% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 5,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 15,913 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 21,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $6.34 during the last trading session, reaching $346.7. About 476,474 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Redwood Tr Inc (NYSE:RWT) by 639,200 shares to 3.46 million shares, valued at $55.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,683 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $215.63 million for 25.03 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Dollar Tree, Expedia, Nvidia, Prudential And More – Benzinga” published on July 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Up 31% in a Year: Will Momentum Sustain? – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “DLTR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday Sector Laggards: Services, Energy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). First Tru Advisors Lp holds 256,338 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Leuthold Gru Llc holds 70,734 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Montag A And Associates Inc holds 32,700 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 27,469 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank owns 818,447 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 0.22% or 15,390 shares. Ironsides Asset Limited owns 7,635 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. 116 are owned by Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 30,715 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg Inc reported 198,444 shares. Motco invested in 41 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.04% stake. Boltwood Capital holds 0.66% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 9,685 shares. Captrust, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5,717 shares.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $167.54 million for 31.07 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 2,563 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 14,210 are owned by Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Cookson Peirce & Company Inc holds 64,906 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Natixis reported 44,992 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd has invested 1.33% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Pcj Inv Counsel Limited invested in 2,300 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Pacific Glob Inv Management holds 0.2% or 2,555 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Financial Svcs holds 0.01% or 97 shares in its portfolio. Washington Mngmt has invested 0.36% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Art Advsr Ltd Com owns 22,410 shares. 1,973 are held by Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Company. Sg Americas Secs Ltd reported 0.2% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Jennison Associates Lc has 373,360 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The holds 10,830 shares.