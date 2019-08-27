As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Ithaka Group Cut Position; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Shareholder North American Management Cut Its Stake

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 5,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 196,741 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.49 million, down from 202,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $73.43. About 911,308 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – PLANNING FOR A YEAR OF GROSS MARGIN EXPANSION AND EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 2018; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 1,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 62,883 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.93M, down from 64,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $326.61. About 388,257 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 1,994 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 6,585 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp owns 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 724 shares. The Illinois-based Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.34% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 762,258 were accumulated by Bancshares Of New York Mellon. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Piedmont Inv invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Private Na holds 0.14% or 1,891 shares. Liberty Cap has 0.98% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Mackenzie Finance has 9,642 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cookson Peirce And has 64,906 shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fin Advsrs Inc has invested 0.04% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Mufg Americas Hldg has 17 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goodnow Inv Grp Inc Inc Lc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 18 are owned by Winch Advisory Ser Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 29.27 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 50,411 shares to 127,470 shares, valued at $19.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 3,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.65 million for 26.23 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $600.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 23,457 shares to 59,884 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 47,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,802 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).