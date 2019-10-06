As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Bender Robert & Associates Has Trimmed Its Position; Amalgamated Bank Position in American Electric Power (AEP) Has Raised by $738,496 as Stock Price Rose

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 948 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 26,717 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.46M, down from 27,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $6.83 during the last trading session, reaching $250.6. About 1.72M shares traded or 10.57% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in American Electric Power (AEP) by 13.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 8,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 70,939 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24M, up from 62,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in American Electric Power for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $93.61. About 2.81M shares traded or 29.97% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Indiana Michigan Power to A3, outlook revised to stable; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; INCORPORATES BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM INTO TRANSMISSION RATES; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: AEP May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 22.5 Yrs; 14/05/2018 – American Electric Power: Smoak Has Been Serving as Interim Pres, Chief Operating Officer for SWEPCO; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Electric Power Company In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEP); 14/05/2018 – AEP Names Smoak President And COO Of SWEPCO; 13/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT IN LOUISIANA FOR OKLAHOMA WIND FARM; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Income Adds American Electric Power Co

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI) by 4,198 shares to 4,639 shares, valued at $621,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,172 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Georgia-based Homrich Berg has invested 0.1% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Fmr Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 966,444 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 92,600 shares. Allen Invest Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,066 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White holds 5,372 shares. 3,607 were accumulated by Savings Bank Of The West. Heritage Wealth holds 1,037 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hallmark Management Inc accumulated 24,140 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Cleararc Inc owns 7,355 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.38% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated accumulated 18,036 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Weiss Multi stated it has 110,000 shares. Intact Mngmt reported 47,100 shares. Capital City Tru Com Fl reported 34,394 shares.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Aurora Cannabis, Constellation Brands, Etsy, Marathon Oil, Roku, Square, Tilray and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In October 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy AEP With The Convertible Preferred – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $158.00 million for 23.82 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65 million and $210.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 30,037 shares to 32,190 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Dow rises nearly 100 points to end tumultuous third quarter – CNBC” on September 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Up 19% in 3 Months on Strategic Efforts – Nasdaq” published on October 03, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “5G Stocks: Your Chance to Invest in a Rare ‘Keystone’ Technology – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Ulta Beauty, Teekay Offshore Partners, and U.S. Steel Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “XRT, SFIX, CVNA, ULTA: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.06% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 2,234 shares. Finemark Bancorp stated it has 957 shares. California-based Private Ocean Llc has invested 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.1% or 19,909 shares in its portfolio. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 410,000 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 13,565 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 4,822 shares. Telemus Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1,433 shares. Advisors Asset Management has 28,216 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Paloma Partners Management Co has 4,838 shares. Franklin Street Inc Nc owns 0.73% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 16,262 shares. Lmr Prtn Llp invested in 3,713 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 102,175 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.01% or 159 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership reported 13,947 shares.

Since September 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $59.20 million activity. Another trade for 1,300 shares valued at $308,321 was made by Dillon Mary N on Thursday, September 26.