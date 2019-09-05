As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Price Rose, Shaker Investments Raised Holding by $318,420; Amphenol Com Cl A (APH) Holding Held by Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 14.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 915 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 7,435 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 6,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $234.33. About 1.86M shares traded or 70.19% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp Com Cl A (APH) by 20.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 4,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 26,752 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 22,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.59B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $89.39. About 519,778 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Ulta Beauty -6% after Edgewater warning – Seeking Alpha" on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "After Hours Most Active for Aug 29, 2019 : MPC, AVP, KO, GE, TSE, FOE, CTRP, PDD, QQQ, CSCO, MSFT, ULTA – Nasdaq" published on August 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: "Pre-Open 08/30: (SEAC) (AMBA) (MSGN) Higher (ULTA) (AOBC) (ALXN) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com" on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: "5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: SPLK, F, ULTA, TSLA, DKS – Investorplace.com" published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Whether You Are Bullish or Bearish on Stocks in General, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Still Looks Like A Buy – Nasdaq" with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $144.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 5,246 shares to 31,127 shares, valued at $5.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,197 shares, and cut its stake in Axos Finl Inc.

