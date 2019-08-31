As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Price Rose, Holder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trimmed Its Stake by $563,412; Harbert Fund Advisors Boosted Its Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Holding by $2.86 Million as Valuation Rose

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 1,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 11,528 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02 million, down from 13,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 29.55% or $99.72 during the last trading session, reaching $237.73. About 15.82 million shares traded or 1473.06% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 3.03 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.25. About 158,537 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold ENZ shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.19 million shares or 1.04% more from 26.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc holds 3.03 million shares. Hudock Gru Lc invested in 0% or 242 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd owns 3.19 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kbc Group Nv holds 0% or 7,450 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Mraz Amerine & Associate Inc owns 0.02% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 18,100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 10,129 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Maryland-based Roumell Asset Ltd Llc has invested 12.61% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 10,744 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Tower Research Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 0% or 2,250 shares in its portfolio. 61,600 are held by Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 67,035 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Tru has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ).

More notable recent Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enzo Biochem +23.5% as holder raises stake, presses strategic review – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Roche to pay $21M to Enzo Biochem over alleged patent infringement – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Issued US Patent for Treatment of Liver Cancer Using Ozanimod – StreetInsider.com” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pluristem Therapeutics and EDAP TMS among healthcare gainers; Align Technology among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Enzo Biochem Reports Publication of Study on Therapeutic Candidate SK1-I Detailing Promising Results in a Model of Treatment-Resistant Breast Cancer – Business Wire” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Incorporated invested 0.19% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Westpac Corp reported 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Chase Counsel Corp reported 0.24% stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 30,338 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.1% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). De Burlo reported 36,250 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt owns 1.31% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 17,730 shares. Farmers & Merchants Inc reported 24 shares. Dnb Asset Management As has 10,033 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Optimum Inv Advsr holds 790 shares. Moore Cap Management Lp owns 70,000 shares. South State Corp invested in 3,886 shares. Natixis accumulated 44,992 shares. Dana Investment Advisors Inc invested in 9,253 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Amer Interest, a New York-based fund reported 26,033 shares.