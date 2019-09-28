As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Price Rose, Holder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Cut Holding; Rathbone Brothers Plc Stake in Anglogold Ashanti LTD Lvl1 Adr Rep 1 Zar0.25 Com Stk (AU) Has Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 81.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 29,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 6,785 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35 million, down from 36,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.38B market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $8.09 during the last trading session, reaching $244.4. About 2.01 million shares traded or 43.04% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%

Rathbone Brothers Plc decreased its stake in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd Lvl1 Adr Rep 1 Zar0.25 Com Stk (AU) by 42.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.07% . The institutional investor held 26,733 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $476,000, down from 46,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd Lvl1 Adr Rep 1 Zar0.25 Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.08% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.05. About 4.56M shares traded or 25.85% up from the average. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has risen 96.32% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 96.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AU News: 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SOUTH AFRICA’S NUM UNION SEEKS UP TO 37 PCT PAY HIKE FROM GOLD PRODUCERS OVER TWO YEARS – DOCUMENT; 08/05/2018 – Correct: AngloGold Ashanti 1Q Gross Profit $233M; 03/05/2018 – Other Miners Involved Include AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields and Sibanye-Stillwater; 08/03/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD – RANDGOLD RESOURCES WILL CONTINUE ENGAGEMENT WITH DRC GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVES NEXT WEEK; 23/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S AMCU SAYS IT RECEIVED NOTICE FROM ANGLOGOLD TUESDAY; 14/03/2018 – Mali expects industrial gold output to jump 20 pct this year; 08/05/2018 – AngloGold Ashanti Backs 2018 View; 08/05/2018 – ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI ANGJ.J SAYS OWED $84 MLN IN VAT AND FUEL REFUNDS BY TANZANIA GOVERNMENT, $65 MLN BY DRC; 16/04/2018 – ANGLOGOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON CO. LEADERSHIP CHANGE & CEO SEARCH; 16/04/2018 – Anglogold Ashanti Intends to Appoint New CEO Before Mr. Venkatakrishnan’s Departure

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Globeflex Capital Lp has invested 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Wesbanco Financial Bank holds 0.16% or 9,732 shares in its portfolio. Korea Investment Corporation stated it has 32,600 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Minnesota-based Us Comml Bank De has invested 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 23,995 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 800 are held by Price Cap Management. Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Skylands Limited Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 140 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 22,858 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0.09% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Primecap Mgmt Ca, a California-based fund reported 281,400 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,277 shares. 203,260 were accumulated by Blair William Il. Ameriprise Financial invested in 564,003 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,759 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.78M for 23.23 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Since September 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $308,321 activity.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 129,043 shares to 292,096 shares, valued at $23.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr Unit 99/99/9999 by 69,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).