As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Price Rose, Goelzer Investment Management Has Lowered Position; Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (TAP) Holder Segall Bryant & Hamill Decreased Its Holding by $341,600

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 25.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 2,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 8,126 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82M, down from 10,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $226.86. About 1.06 million shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B (TAP) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The hedge fund held 22,800 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28 million, down from 28,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $57.17. About 1.36M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees Underlying Effective Tax Rate in the Range of 18%-22 % for 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.77M for 21.56 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 5,492 shares to 16,516 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold TAP shares while 149 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 154.07 million shares or 2.41% less from 157.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.