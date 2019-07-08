As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Price Rose, Creative Planning Has Boosted Position by $789,612; Grace & White Increased Its Stake in Summit Hotel Pptys Com (INN) as Stock Value Rose

Creative Planning increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 226.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 2,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,269 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $7.74 during the last trading session, reaching $352.69. About 599,365 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and

Grace & White Inc increased its stake in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc Com (INN) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc bought 182,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 716,299 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17 million, up from 534,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 322,283 shares traded. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 15.54% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 30/04/2018 – Summit Hotel Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES – ON MARCH 31, BOARD NAMED JONATHAN CF; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q Rev $140.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Hotel Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INN); 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q EPS 1c; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC – ON MARCH 31 CFO, GREGORY DOWELL RETIRED FROM CO; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Summit Hotel; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold INN shares while 50 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 104.75 million shares or 0.91% more from 103.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 100,559 are held by Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 15,608 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Legal And General Grp Plc invested in 570,301 shares or 0% of the stock. Forward Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Grace & White New York invested in 716,299 shares. Regions has 0% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) for 14,517 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 0% or 28,147 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 18,100 shares stake. Ameritas Prns Inc invested in 8,982 shares or 0% of the stock. Highland Mngmt Lp has 62,680 shares. 46,175 were accumulated by Natixis Advisors L P. Deprince Race And Zollo has 0.18% invested in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN). Mackenzie Fincl stated it has 412,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 715,800 were reported by Monarch Prtn Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks owns 0% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1,994 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd holds 0.13% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 373,360 shares. 23 were accumulated by Covington Cap Mngmt. Moreover, Hilltop Hldgs has 0.09% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1,266 shares. 120 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated. The Washington-based Parametric Port Associate Ltd has invested 0.05% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Stifel Fincl Corp stated it has 0.1% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.5% or 2,243 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 47,481 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The owns 61,418 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 7,523 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corp holds 0.07% or 51,404 shares. 678 were reported by Meeder Asset. Capital Guardian Trust Communication has 0% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Btc Capital Management Inc holds 0.04% or 796 shares in its portfolio.