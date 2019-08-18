As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shares Rose, Shaker Investments Lifted Holding; Philadelphia Trust Company Raised Its Citigroup (C) Stake by $1.10 Million as Stock Rose

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 14.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 915 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 7,435 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, up from 6,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $322.03. About 474,841 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40

Philadelphia Trust Company increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company bought 17,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 333,124 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.73 million, up from 315,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 16.38 million shares traded or 20.28% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/04/2018 – Tariffs would cause a ‘serious trade war,’ says Citigroup economist; 02/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 6.1% in 2018, Citi Leads; 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi united at either end of leadership conundrum; 09/05/2018 – Hess to Participate in Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 21/05/2018 – CITI – CITI AND SEARS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION OF THEIR 15-YEAR CO-BRAND AND PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARD RELATIONSHIP; 25/04/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC MDR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Results May Prove Whether Higher Rates Pay Off; 18/05/2018 – Citigroup Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SAYS STANDING BY TARGETS FOR EFFICIENCY RATIO IN 2020 IN LOW 50’S

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Embassy Bancorp Inc (EMYB) by 52,634 shares to 74,430 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Versum Materials Inc by 28,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,925 shares, and cut its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prospector Prns Ltd Llc holds 122,819 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank has 0.46% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wedge Capital Mngmt L LP Nc accumulated 0.31% or 435,456 shares. Rockshelter Capital Management Ltd Company reported 181,671 shares. Washington Trust National Bank has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Kansas-based Paragon Cap Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Schafer Cullen Capital Mngmt stated it has 40,871 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Wade G W And reported 10,101 shares. Artemis Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2.18 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0.35% or 2.93 million shares. Trust Department Mb Fincl Bank N A stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nexus Investment Mngmt has invested 3.57% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Redwood Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.28% or 770,000 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 10,932 shares. Oxbow Advsr Lc has 0.52% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

