As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shares Rose, Provident Investment Management Trimmed by $30.44 Million Its Position; As American Water Works Co (AWK) Stock Price Rose, 1St Source Bank Has Trimmed Its Holding by $374,400

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) by 8.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 36,430 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 40,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in American Water Works Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $124.05. About 659,916 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 30/05/2018 – PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER PACT VALUED AT ABOUT $96M; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – INCREASE IN SIZE OF AWCC’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM TO MAXIMUM OF $2.1 BLN COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES OUTSTANDING AT ANY ONE TIME; 05/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires City Of Farmington Water System; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – EXPECTS NO FURTHER EQUITY NEED GOING FORWARD UNDER NORMAL OPERATING CONDITIONS; 30/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $96 MLN; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – FOLLOWING 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD APPOINTED DIRECTOR KARL KURZ TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Reminds Customers That Saving Water Saves Money During Fix a Leak Week; 20/04/2018 – American Water Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9.6%; 11/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $365 MLN IN CASH, INCLUDING ESTIMATED WORKING CAPITAL

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 96.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 87,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 3,458 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 90,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $328.12. About 505,682 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Illinois American Water Investing over $5.3 Million in Metro East Water System; Over 3.5 Miles of Water Main to Be Installed – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Water Works Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Local companies impacted by trade war-fueled stock market decline – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Illinois American Water Investing Over $700000 in Alton Water System; Over 5500 Feet of Water Main to Be Installed – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,379 shares to 1,970 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkt Etf (EEM) by 25,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,741 shares, and has risen its stake in 1St Source Corp (NASDAQ:SRCE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt invested in 10,828 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co owns 20,738 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Il holds 0.06% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) or 5,600 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Amf Pensionsforsakring invested in 0.29% or 279,509 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 754,103 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 204,599 were reported by Sabal Tru. 10,595 were reported by Gateway Inv Advisers Lc. Caprock Grp Inc owns 9,013 shares. Bangor Natl Bank holds 0.27% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 14,004 shares. Essex Investment Management holds 430 shares. The Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Hl Fincl Service Limited Liability Corporation owns 28,525 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.06% stake. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.06% or 6,955 shares.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 29.40 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Trust Company Na invested in 0.14% or 1,891 shares. Trexquant Invest L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 20,072 shares. Curbstone has 0.54% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Wright Invsts has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Johnson Financial Group Inc holds 0% or 54 shares in its portfolio. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd holds 0.06% or 140 shares. Champlain Investment Ltd Liability Co holds 1.52% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 498,510 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,832 shares. Pcj Invest Counsel Limited reported 0.07% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). The Illinois-based First American Bancorp has invested 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Covington Cap Mgmt reported 0% stake. Fdx Advsrs reported 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Scholtz And Limited Co reported 15,913 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 30,338 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Spf Beheer Bv accumulated 250,965 shares.