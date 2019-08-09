As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shares Rose, Holder Westwood Management Cut Its Position by $382,800; Westfield Capital Management Company LP Has Upped Marriott Intl New (MAR) Stake by $25.93 Million

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 207,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.10 million, up from 792,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $130.19. About 276,472 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 06/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: Exclusive: Marriott is moving its entire paid media business to Publicis; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 3 TO 4 PERCENT WORLDWIDE; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. James R. Davis and The Frenchman’s Cove; 12/04/2018 – Continental Acquires Metro Vending Service, Inc; 06/03/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL TO MOVE ENTIRE PAID MEDIA BUSINESS TO PUBLICIS – AXIOS; 25/05/2018 – Marriott International Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Comparable Systemwide Constant Dollar RevPar Up 3.6%; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Sale of Le Centre Sheraton Montreal Hotel for About C$92 Million; 15/03/2018 – FRONTFOUR SAYS COMBINATION W/ MARRIOTT WILL MAX VALUE FOR ILG; 10/04/2018 – Flyertalk: Rumors Abound Ahead of Marriott Rewards Event

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 1,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 11,150 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, down from 12,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $351.93. About 76,532 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 53,005 shares to 4.13M shares, valued at $54.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 33,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 652,781 shares, and cut its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 215,639 are owned by Franklin. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.14% or 14,087 shares. 62,707 are held by Franklin Street Advisors Nc. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.04% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Voya Invest Management Limited Liability Corp holds 106,722 shares. First Corporation In holds 0.04% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 430 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie has invested 0.12% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma stated it has 5.31 million shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Advsr accumulated 606 shares. Allen Invest Mngmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 3,105 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc owns 45,987 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.14% or 220,543 shares in its portfolio. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 2.08% or 88,595 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 0% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Clean Yield Group owns 381 shares.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18M and $737.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 140,600 shares to 163,300 shares, valued at $11.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Trade Desk by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,430 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

