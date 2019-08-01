As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Share Value Rose, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Cut Its Holding by $608,304; P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Holding In Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Was Has Increased

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 47,432 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.65 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.89 million, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 27/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB-‘ Corporate Credit Rating on IDT; 13/04/2018 – IDT to Showcase Latest Technology Solutions at TECHNO-FRONTIER 2018; 09/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – IDT Introduces Synchronous Ethernet Solution for 4G/5G Mobile Networks Using Marvell PHYs; 10/04/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 21/04/2018 – DJ Integrated Device Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDTI); 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for Ml MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 1,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 2,649 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923,000, down from 4,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $345.85. About 266,775 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Ulta (ULTA) Up 5.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Esports Stocks to Buy to Benefit From the Boom – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Ulta (ULTA) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SEE, ULTA, XOM – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Up on Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,337 shares to 160,351 shares, valued at $25.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham has 0.22% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 6,658 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 41,240 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 287,481 shares. Veritable LP holds 3,129 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ellington Mngmt Limited Liability owns 7,600 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Minnesota-based Sit Invest has invested 0.36% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.05% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Bank Of America De owns 424,932 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.14% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Victory Mngmt has 0.24% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Hendershot Invs has 1.48% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 12,363 shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 3,083 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership owns 258,974 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 111,550 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 30.99 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

More news for Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) were recently published by: Nasdaq.com, which released: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – IWM, FIVE, ETSY, IDTI – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019. Nasdaq.com‘s article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Mar 25, 2019 : SQQQ, QQQ, UBS, AMD, NOK, PTI, IDTI, TVIX, STM, ACB, PG, AEG – Nasdaq” and published on March 25, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Lc holds 0.02% or 7,700 shares in its portfolio. 155,000 are owned by Havens Advsr Limited Com. 393,000 are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation. Interest Grp Inc owns 337,803 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Co reported 42,650 shares. Element Mngmt Ltd Co has 66,817 shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser Advisors Inc invested in 6,853 shares. Public Sector Pension Board holds 586,000 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc has 0.2% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Oakworth invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Price T Rowe Md invested in 0.01% or 1.03M shares. Moody State Bank Trust Division stated it has 161 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0% or 1,532 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd reported 10,313 shares.