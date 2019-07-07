As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Share Value Rose, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosted Position; Beese Fulmer Investment Management Has Increased Cvs Health Com (CVS) Holding by $4.04 Million

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 954.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 76,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 84,253 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 7,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 3.69 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 222.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 32,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,098 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.42 million, up from 14,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $344.95. About 481,437 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA)

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73M worth of stock. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28M and $506.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 33,827 shares to 395,608 shares, valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pzena Management Ltd Llc has 0.21% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 718,884 shares. California-based Diligent Investors has invested 0.72% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Earnest Partners Lc reported 597 shares. Hayek Kallen Mngmt owns 12,750 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Alta Cap Ltd Liability holds 642,549 shares. Fulton Retail Bank Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 36,789 shares. Robecosam Ag has invested 0.42% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 110,350 shares stake. Affinity Invest Llc holds 1.76% or 159,169 shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset Mgmt owns 0.3% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 110,866 shares. Park Circle reported 0.01% stake. Vermont-based Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Systematic Financial Mngmt LP stated it has 61,625 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability owns 61,738 shares. C Worldwide Hldg A S has 0.37% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 535,582 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc holds 0.02% or 84,045 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc reported 0.75% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 1,944 are owned by Moors Cabot. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt accumulated 410,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Trexquant Investment LP has 0.5% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 20,072 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 2,480 were accumulated by Keybank Association Oh. Fiduciary Tru Com reported 0.23% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Alpine Woods Capital Ltd Co invested in 1% or 13,152 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares invested 0.17% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Mufg Americas Holding Corporation owns 17 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Company Na has 0.05% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Scout Invests Inc holds 0.47% or 66,172 shares in its portfolio.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG) by 9,488 shares to 12,929 shares, valued at $519,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 36,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

