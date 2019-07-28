As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Share Value Rose, Greenwood Capital Associates Lowered Holding; Cleararc Capital Position in Apple (AAPL) Has Trimmed by $437,157

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 2,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,050 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.26M, down from 77,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/04/2018 – United Continental Customers Can Use a Personal Laptop, Apple iOS Device or Android Device to Access a Library of Complimentary Movies and TV Shows; 26/03/2018 – Apple chief Tim Cook said “well-crafted” regulation was required; 24/03/2018 – China says ready to defend its interests in U.S. trade spat; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard falls to $267.2 billion; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s deal for Shazam draws ‘in-depth investigation’ from Europe; 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS SERVICES OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER MAINTENANCE; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s agreement to buy Shazam is the subject of an “in-depth investigation” by the European Commission; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS SUPPLIERS ANTICIPATE REGULAR PRODUCTION RAMP SCHEDULE, WHICH SHOULD START AROUND MAY; 15/05/2018 – Apple, Intel And These Other US Tech Companies Have The Most At Stake In China-US Trade Fight

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 47.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,014 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 1,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $353.88. About 455,274 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel has invested 5.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tortoise Inv Management Limited has 0.67% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13,446 shares. Howe And Rusling reported 123,402 shares stake. Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank holds 69,795 shares. Moreover, King Luther Management has 2.91% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd has 3.81% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 261,185 are held by Snow Capital Management L P. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii owns 34,688 shares for 3.01% of their portfolio. James Inv Rech has invested 1.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cannell Peter B And has invested 2.13% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 14.01M shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Gp Ltd Liability reported 204,791 shares stake. 40,842 are owned by Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability. Old West Investment Management Limited Liability Corp has 2,983 shares. Howard Capital Mngmt reported 154,981 shares.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,667 shares to 29,213 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.50 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora has invested 1.17% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Cibc Asset Management Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 9,632 shares. Scout Investments reported 0.47% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Fulton Savings Bank Na has invested 0.17% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.64% or 200,105 shares. Covington Management stated it has 23 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd reported 54,696 shares. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 57 shares. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 9,138 shares. Fdx has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Marsico Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,696 shares. Fil Ltd invested in 0% or 2 shares. Hexavest stated it has 0.96% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). The Pennsylvania-based Cookson Peirce And Com Inc has invested 1.91% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Ftb holds 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 26 shares.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 31.71 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 46,705 shares to 114,300 shares, valued at $4.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Co (NYSE:LOW).