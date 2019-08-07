As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Share Value Rose, Efg Asset Management Americas Has Raised Holding by $460,404; Peregrine Asset Advisers Holds Position in American Tower (AMT)

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 1,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 26,523 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25M, up from 25,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $343.89. About 567,633 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc increased its stake in American Tower (AMT) by 556.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc bought 17,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 21,005 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc who had been investing in American Tower for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $218.59. About 1.05M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $329.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5,917 shares to 23,244 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingevity Corp by 12,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,305 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Ulta (ULTA) – Nasdaq" on August 01, 2019

