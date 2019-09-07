As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Capital Fund Management Sa Has Lowered Stake by $4.08 Million; As Noble Plc (NE) Shares Declined, Shareholder Brigade Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 65.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 16,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 8,882 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, down from 25,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $233.1. About 1.95 million shares traded or 68.79% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 05/03/2018 Popular K-beauty Brand, Mamonde Arrives in U.S. Exclusively at Ulta Stores; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NE) by 40.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 711,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1.75. About 8.87 million shares traded or 54.10% up from the average. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 25/04/2018 – [NOBL] NOBLE GROUP LIMITED : ANNOUNCEMENT ON CLAIMS STARTED BY; 15/03/2018 – Ducommun at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Noble Capital Markets; 16/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP: EASTSPRING CUTS STAKE IN CO. TO 9.89% FROM 10.14%; 16/04/2018 – Noble Group changes debt restructuring deal, gets founder’s backing; 05/04/2018 – Noble Corp/Capital Link Presentation Sent in Error (Correct); 26/04/2018 – GETIN NOBLE’S 1Q PROVISIONS WERE `SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER:’ PARKIET; 16/04/2018 – Noble: Creditors Representing 83% of Existing Senior Claims Have Acceded to Plan; 10/05/2018 – Goldilocks Notes Noble’s Announcement on Appointment of Independent Financial Adviser for Debt Restructuring Plan; 21/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP RECEIVED TRUSTEE LETTER GIVING NOTICE ON DEFAULT; 22/04/2018 – Goldilocks: Noble’s 2017 Annual Report Recognizes Goldilocks as 8.1% Shareholder

Analysts await Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Noble Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Oil Stocks Are Up Big Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Noble Corporation plc (NE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Noble Stock Soared More Than 20% in July – Motley Fool” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges Over 200 Points; Phibro Animal Health Shares Plummet – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 86,000 shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $14.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 29,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold NE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 199.36 million shares or 6.31% less from 212.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Ltd reported 25,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 188,361 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 99,130 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 95,581 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Sg Americas Lc accumulated 12,246 shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) for 21,750 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 2,000 shares. Northern Trust holds 0% or 3.25M shares. Everence Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Private Advisor Group Limited owns 14,471 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Montgomery Management has 14,400 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 137,503 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd invested 0% in Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 earnings per share, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $155.44 million for 22.16 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tuesday’s Vital Data: Ulta, Workday and Shopify – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Down on Q2 Earnings Miss, View Cut – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “June 14th Options Now Available For Ulta Beauty (ULTA) – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disappointed S&P Ended Below 2,930, Still Optimistic. Eyes On Boeing, Slack, Lululemon And Ulta – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: 2020 Recession Odds; Ulta Pummeled – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Invest Counselors invested in 0.44% or 10,266 shares. Cap Investors holds 1.77 million shares. Fulton Bancorporation Na stated it has 7,080 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Scholtz Communication Ltd Com has 15,913 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.64% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Raymond James Fincl Serv, Florida-based fund reported 25,052 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Manhattan reported 377,735 shares. 1,440 were reported by Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs Incorporated. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 0.15% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). South State Corporation owns 0.14% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 3,886 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 19,615 shares. Alps Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Lincoln National reported 724 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brighton Jones Ltd Com holds 0.08% or 1,973 shares in its portfolio.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92 billion and $11.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 32,592 shares to 36,392 shares, valued at $9.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Foot Locker Inc (Put) (NYSE:FL) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBKR).