As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Share Price Rose, Grisanti Capital Management Has Raised Stake; Destination Wealth Management Position in Abbvie (ABBV) Decreased as Share Value Declined

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 54.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 3,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 10,318 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58 million, up from 6,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $6.83 during the last trading session, reaching $250.6. About 1.72 million shares traded or 10.57% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 66.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 205,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 103,610 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.54M, down from 309,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $74.66. About 6.94 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 22/03/2018 – ABBV CITES MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ACROSS MULTIPLE STUDY PARAMETERS; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 05/04/2018 – $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 24/04/2018 – Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in $64 bln deal talks; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $183.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) by 27,312 shares to 2,288 shares, valued at $360,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 53,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,486 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Since September 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $59.20 million activity. HEILBRONN CHARLES had bought 243,849 shares worth $58.89 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05M. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $663,500 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Tuesday, July 30. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million on Monday, July 29. On Monday, September 16 the insider Schumacher Laura J bought $1.76M. On Friday, August 16 Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 15,552 shares. RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.29B for 8.19 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

