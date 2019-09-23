As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Share Price Rose, First Long Island Investors Raised Stake; Harvest Capital Management Has Lowered Its Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 9,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 41,384 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, down from 50,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.13. About 7.08M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery; 30/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 29/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Wins Eight Deepwater Blocks in Latest Brazil Bid Round; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS POLYPROPYLENE PRODUCTION EXPANSION; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Sinks As It Fails to Promise Buybacks — CERAWeek Market Talk; 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake; 26/04/2018 – Iraq Awards Some Oil and Gas Blocks as Exxon and Total Drop Out; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS CLOSES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN DALLAS

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 46.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 6,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 20,131 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.98M, up from 13,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.74% or $8.56 during the last trading session, reaching $237.31. About 2.24 million shares traded or 67.70% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Sees 1Q EPS $2.43-EPS $2.48; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gould Asset Management Limited Liability Ca has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Page Arthur B holds 0.4% or 6,365 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Com holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 28,971 shares. Goodwin Daniel L has 0.33% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Meridian Management Company reported 0.31% stake. Lafleur Godfrey Llc owns 5,783 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Co holds 25.03M shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 5.57 million shares or 2.54% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 1.70M shares. Td Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,877 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Quadrant Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 7,446 shares. Rench Wealth Mgmt Incorporated owns 1.78% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 36,348 shares. 253,179 were accumulated by Cibc Mkts. Rothschild Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3,700 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund owns 88,237 shares.

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50M and $347.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust by 5,375 shares to 7,116 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Expanded Tech (IGV) by 5,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.82 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Texas oil refineries cut rates after storm – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Debt is a Bigger Problem for ExxonMobil Than It Might Seem – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: ExxonMobil vs. Chevron – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chase Investment Counsel Corp reported 1,355 shares stake. Hellman Jordan Management Ma owns 2.38% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 5,024 shares. Ashford Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 2,534 shares. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) reported 13,112 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department holds 454 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 3,134 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Jaffetilchin Inv Prns Ltd Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Wright Invsts Ser owns 1,301 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora accumulated 9,055 shares. Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Corp, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,097 shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Liability has 0.78% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Aperio Group Lc owns 31,460 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 47,369 are held by Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc. Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 5,242 shares.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 30, 2019 : AABA, QQQ, TSLA, TVIX, SQQQ, MFGP, ULTA, NOK, BP, BIG, AZN, IHG – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ODP or ULTA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 231% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/30/2019: ULTA, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO, CPB, TSN, TGT, BIG – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Makeup malaise hits Ulta Beauty and peers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.