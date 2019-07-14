As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Share Price Rose, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Increased by $636,144 Its Holding; Moodys (MCO) Holder Pioneer Investment Management Has Lowered Holding

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 99.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 1,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,657 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 1,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.83B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $9.41 during the last trading session, reaching $356.39. About 651,431 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 13/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) on Behalf of Shareholders; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 26.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 35,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,692 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.87M, down from 134,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $205.31. About 564,530 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 23/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS SOUTH AFRICA’S Baa3 RATING, CHANGES OUTLOOK TO; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Axa’s Outlook To Negative (A2 senior debt); 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Dbtc And Its Subsidiaries, Revises Outlook To Negative; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 To $201m Pennsylvania Cops; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Says That Comcast’s Firm Offer For Sky Will Not Impact Ratings; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A B2 To Silversea’s Proposed Secured Note Add-on; B2 Cfr Unchanged; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES INMARSAT’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba1; OUTLOOK STAB; 10/05/2018 – Ford To Recover From Halted F-series Production: Moody’s — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s To Host First-ever Conference On Electric Vehicles And Their Impact On Japanese Industry; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s removes the ratings on certain CUSlPs of Payne County Independent School District 56 (Perkins-Tryon), OK, Combined Purpose Building Bonds of 2018

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $70.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 124,767 shares to 687,888 shares, valued at $36.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 104,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 627,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Lc accumulated 310 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 72,951 shares. Akre Capital Lc holds 10.86% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 5.68 million shares. Moreover, Putnam Invests Llc has 0% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,476 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 276,265 shares. Stonebridge Mngmt owns 2,000 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 3,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 24,796 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Ycg Ltd Liability Company invested in 213,511 shares or 6.75% of the stock. Sandler Capital Mgmt owns 72,030 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.4% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). -based Marshfield Assoc has invested 11.74% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Vigilant Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% or 22 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 5,078 shares.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Stocks Insiders and Warren Buffett Are Crazy About – Yahoo Finance” on November 12, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) 1.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Moody’s Analytics Wins Six Risk Technology Awards – Business Wire” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, down 4.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.04 per share. MCO’s profit will be $367.83 million for 26.46 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.28% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.07% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 6,296 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 10,692 shares. Sigma Counselors has 10,266 shares. Destination Wealth Management reported 1 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Asset Management One Commerce Limited holds 0.05% or 26,721 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsr Inc reported 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership holds 0.48% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 14,599 shares. Huntington Bankshares reported 0.02% stake. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 26 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The owns 10,830 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Natixis holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 44,992 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust holds 33 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 307,817 shares.