As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Share Price Rose, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Lifted Stake; As Jp Morgan Ch (JPM) Shares Rose, Holder Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Ch (JPM) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd analyzed 5,080 shares as the company's stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 787,865 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.76 million, down from 792,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Jp Morgan Ch for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $344.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $107.6. About 7.63 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 99.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 1,828 shares as the company's stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 3,657 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 1,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $12.77 during the last trading session, reaching $333.93. About 523,255 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.07 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) by 11,679 shares to 184,823 shares, valued at $29.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitinc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix – Benzinga” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 9 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $834.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value (IWD) by 171,368 shares to 522,830 shares, valued at $64.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth (IWO) by 9,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,046 shares, and cut its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp. (NYSE:HFC).