As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Westwood Management Lowered Stake; Conagra Foods (CAG) Holder F&V Capital Management Raised Stake

F&V Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 92.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc bought 118,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,050 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 127,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 3.91 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Hurt By Higher Costs, Retailer Inventory Cuts — Earnings Review; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA AND JANA MUTUALLY AGREE TO END COOPERATION PACT; 07/05/2018 – Conagra at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/04/2018 – DJ Conagra Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAG); 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q EPS 90c; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 1,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,150 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, down from 12,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $344.95. About 481,437 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,400 shares to 13,200 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 140,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ulta (ULTA) Up 10.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on April 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) CEO Mary Dillon Presents at Oppenheimer & Co. Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference Call (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ulta Stock Looks Too Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks to Sell in the Back Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 32,392 shares. Kingfisher has 0.5% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 47,098 shares. Bath Savings Tru holds 7,240 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability, Washington-based fund reported 1,973 shares. Advisory has 0.02% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 3,272 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 103,254 shares. 99,763 were accumulated by Stifel Fincl. Stephens Ar holds 0.1% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 12,345 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan Comm has 0.76% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 377,735 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 167,389 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Lc has 60,568 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 848,068 shares. F&V Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1,520 shares. Ent Financial Svcs holds 0% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 32 shares.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 30.91 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Mgmt Sa holds 0.03% or 147,820 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Horrell Cap Mngmt has 0.44% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Johnson Gru Inc accumulated 0.01% or 5,026 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 4,960 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 207,642 shares. Westfield Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.68% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 50,920 shares. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.06% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 19,738 shares. Pittenger And Anderson has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0.04% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 2.14 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.15% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 0.01% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 28,390 shares. Moreover, Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 8,312 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 1,600 shares valued at $48,096 was bought by Arora Anil. OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Friday, June 28.