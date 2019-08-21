As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Montag & Caldwell Cut by $6.38 Million Its Position; Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder London Co Of Virginia Has Trimmed Holding

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 8.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 18,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 200,105 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.78M, down from 218,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $5.6 during the last trading session, reaching $328.68. About 49,287 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 0.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 2,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 1.68M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206.84M, down from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $117.61. About 265,487 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP SEES UPSTREAM CASH MARGIN GROWS $1–2/BBL THROUGH 2020; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha Olefins; 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 29.45 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. by 3,540 shares to 31,917 shares, valued at $55.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.