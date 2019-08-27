As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Greenwood Capital Associates Cut Position; Oracle Com (ORCL) Holder Smithbridge Asset Management Cut Position

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 8,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 64,515 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 73,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.39. About 13.12 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Court of Appeals Reversed Certain Awards Made in Oracle’s Favor After 2015 Trial; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Enables Smart Manufacturing with New Artificial Intelligence Cloud Applications; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New lnvalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and Mobile Web Traffic; 27/03/2018 – Ruling Revives Oracle Claims That Google Infringed Java Copyrights; 03/04/2018 – ORCL: Trump to dine with Oracle co-CEO Catz Tuesday, Bloomberg r; 29/03/2018 – Eigen Development Achieves Oracle Payment Interface (OPI) Validation for the Oracle Hospitality OPERA Solution; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with Al Powered Prospecting Applications; 23/04/2018 – BlSTel and Oracle preview powerful A.l. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover Messe 2018; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 47.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 1,014 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 1,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $323.77. About 763,654 shares traded or 1.26% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourage; 30/04/2018 – ULTA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,820 shares to 9,486 shares, valued at $11.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Co (NYSE:LOW) by 22,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Ssga Active Etf.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "ODP or ULTA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq" on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Oversold Conditions For Ulta Beauty (ULTA) – Nasdaq" published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Ulta (ULTA) Up 10.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq" on April 13, 2019.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 29.01 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)'s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance" published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Oracle to appeal decision on Pentagon cloud contract – Seeking Alpha" on August 26, 2019.

