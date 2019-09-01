As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Market Value Rose, Holder Westwood Management Trimmed Position by $382,800; Hanseatic Management Services Stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Has Boosted by $338,528

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 215.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 2,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 3,488 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $497,000, up from 1,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $153.14. About 398,216 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Euronet; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 1,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 11,150 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, down from 12,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 29.55% or $99.72 during the last trading session, reaching $237.73. About 15.82 million shares traded or 1528.51% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty to Open About 100 New Stores in 2018; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Invs Ltd Llc has 15,901 shares. Alphaone Invest Serv Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 506 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. D E Shaw has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc holds 9,909 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Voloridge Management Lc reported 0.13% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Aperio Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Essex Inv Lc reported 2,269 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt stated it has 2,200 shares. Meeder Asset stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Susquehanna Intl Limited Liability Partnership holds 30,447 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust stated it has 10,319 shares. New York-based Brant Point Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Calamos Limited Liability holds 0% or 2,990 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 4,198 shares.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $737.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Trade Desk by 4,300 shares to 226,430 shares, valued at $44.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt accumulated 176,305 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 8,384 shares. United Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Com has 0% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1,207 shares. Champlain Prtnrs has invested 1.52% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Polaris Greystone Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.29% or 10,893 shares in its portfolio. Tributary Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Bancshares Of America Corporation De reported 424,932 shares. Bender Robert Associate holds 4.73% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 27,665 shares. Hemenway Ltd Llc has invested 0.2% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Kentucky Retirement System Trust Fund reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Adage Prns Grp Inc Ltd Llc stated it has 24,663 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Westpac Corp owns 3,820 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tcw Grp Inc has invested 1.13% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.08% stake. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 13,340 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.