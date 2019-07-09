As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Market Valuation Rose, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Decreased Its Position by $982,056; Gendell Jeffrey L Holding in Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Has Cut as Stock Price Declined

Gendell Jeffrey L decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L sold 57,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 801,739 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.53M, down from 859,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $797.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $17.52. About 216,641 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 9.06% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 15/05/2018 – Tci Fund Management Exits Position in Ambac Financial; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $40.70; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q EPS $6.70; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 15/05/2018 – TCI Fund Management Adds Monsanto, Exits Ambac Financial: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Ambac: Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Didn’t Approve Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on June 7, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Ambac Announces Annual Meeting on May 18, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ambac Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBC); 28/03/2018 – Ambac Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 43.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 2,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,602 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 6,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $7.74 during the last trading session, reaching $352.69. About 623,014 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameriserv Finl Inc (NASDAQ:ASRV) by 104,423 shares to 545,028 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 340,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 523,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Severn Bancorp Annapolis Md (NASDAQ:SVBI).

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.09M for 31.60 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 8,160 shares to 18,166 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

