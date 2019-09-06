As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Market Valuation Rose, Holder South Texas Money Management LTD Cut Position; Steinberg Asset Management Raised Stake in Xpo Logistics (XPO) by $774,330

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $72.5. About 249,457 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 11/04/2018 – XPO software offers shippers real-time cargo tracking; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 13/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics CIO Mario Harik to Speak on Supply Chain Consumerization at Home Delivery World 2018; 03/05/2018 – XPO CEO LOOKING AT TARGEST IN NORTH AMERICA, WESTERN EUROPE; 24/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS – LAUNCHED XPO DIRECT, A NEW, SHARED-SPACE DISTRIBUTION MODEL FOR OMNICHANNEL RETAIL & E-COMMERCE CUSTOMERS; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Buy 770 Big-Rig Trucks as Cargo Demand Surges; 11/04/2018 – Miami Teamsters At XPO Logistics End Successful One-Day Strike; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – EXPECTS TO INTEGRATE NEW UNITS INTO ITS FLEET THROUGHOUT THE YEAR; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 51C

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) by 34.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 28,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 54,696 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.07M, down from 83,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $238.7. About 478,945 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 18/05/2018 – Watch out, Sephora and Ulta: Amazon is coming for higher-end beauty shoppers. Via @Racked:

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $110.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 105,607 shares to 274,839 shares, valued at $3.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 7,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,885 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 153,836 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 176,460 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 1,100 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 23,621 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Research Advsr has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Blair William & Co Il reported 0.01% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Elk Creek Partners Ltd Liability has 0.27% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 69,116 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 2.43M shares. The United Kingdom-based Gulf International State Bank (Uk) has invested 0.03% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co owns 217,735 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Grp Inc has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd invested in 56,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Icon Advisers holds 0.04% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 8,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.02% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 291,577 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability holds 684 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial invested in 0.01% or 9,642 shares. 2,634 were accumulated by First Citizens Retail Bank And Tru. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora reported 1.17% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Blackrock reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Azimuth Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.76% or 32,392 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 3,908 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America, New York-based fund reported 159 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0.14% or 167,389 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab invested 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership owns 9,138 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Lp reported 554,800 shares.

