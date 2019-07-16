As Ulta Beauty Com Stk (ULTA) Share Value Rose, Buckingham Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $4.64 Million; Avalon Advisors Position in Novartis Ag (NVS) Upped as Valuation Rose

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 45.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 20,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 64,863 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, up from 44,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $89.15. About 1.62M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – GSK to Buy Out Novartis Stake in Consumer Health-Care JV for $13 Bln; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines; 09/05/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS IT HELD FIRST MEETING WITH COHEN IN MARCH 2017; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS TO CONTINUE TO INVEST IN GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES FOR OTC, ORAL HEALTH BRANDS, SUCH AS SENSODYNE AND ENO; 23/05/2018 – NOVARTIS ANTICIPATES EU APPROVAL FOR KYMRIAH IN 2H: AWP; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CFO SAYS SAYS HAS THE SIZE, THERAPEUTIC AREAS THAT NOVARTIS NEEDS TO BE SUCCESSFUL, SEES NO “DOMINO EFFECT” OF OTHER DRUG DEALS THAT WOULD FORCE NOVARTIS INTO LARGE-SCALE ACQUSITIO…; 16/05/2018 – Novartis: Mr. Ehrat’s Decision Related to Novartis’s Deal With Michael Cohen; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS COMPANY BOARD WAS NOT AWARE OF CONTRACT WITH TRUMP LAWYER

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc Com Stk (ULTA) by 66.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 13,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,658 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $360.24. About 1.28M shares traded or 75.30% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 6% TO 8%; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 268,377 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $20.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 137,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 451,736 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Novartis to spin off Alcon unit April 9 – Seeking Alpha” on March 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA accepts Novartis’ application for sickle cell med crizanlizumab – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “This Rally in Tilray Stock Will Not Last Much Longer – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie enters STING field with Mavupharma buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Novartis, Amgen Scrap Pivotal Study Of Alzheimer’s Prevention Drug – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Ulta Beauty Stock Gained 42% So Far in 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Ulta Beauty’s Stock Looks Gorgeous Today – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Lady Gaga to launch beauty line on Amazon as retailer targets cosmetics business – StreetInsider.com” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ULTA, TRIP, INTC – Nasdaq” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Tailored Brands, EA, Ulta Beauty, Sally Beauty – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 32.28 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.