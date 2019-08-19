As Ugi (UGI) Shares Declined, Baker Ellis Asset Management Decreased Stake by $485,925; As Xilinx (XLNX) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder L & S Advisors Decreased Its Position by $542,430

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp (UGI) by 65.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 8,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 4,701 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 13,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $48.21. About 1.87 million shares traded or 56.99% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking The 134th Year Of Common Dividends And The 31st Consecutive Year Of Annual Dividend Increases; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 42.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 4,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 5,856 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, down from 10,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $105.46. About 2.59M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Xilinx, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XLNX) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Xilinx (XLNX) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “ALGN and XLNX Headline Earnings Losers – Schaeffers Research” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About Xilinx, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XLNX) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $743.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT) by 29,324 shares to 61,040 shares, valued at $12.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 25,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Inv Mngmt Co Ltd Co holds 0.09% or 6,557 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested 0.16% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Nikko Asset Americas Incorporated reported 155,340 shares. Whale Rock Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 2.91% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Ashford Capital Mgmt invested in 0.21% or 11,555 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 299,526 shares. Delta Asset Llc Tn holds 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 175 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc owns 432 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Sterling Capital Mgmt Lc owns 15,290 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 296 shares. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability has 224,000 shares. Moreover, Sit Investment Assoc has 0.22% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Clough Cap Ptnrs LP reported 0.76% stake.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 8.05% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $237.45M for 28.05 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wheatland Advsr has invested 0.49% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 31,527 shares. 32,260 were reported by Cadence Commercial Bank Na. Korea Corp, Korea-based fund reported 191,800 shares. Omers Administration Corp holds 12,000 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Llc reported 17,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Veritable LP has invested 0.02% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 7.19M shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 124,832 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Usca Ria Limited Liability accumulated 41,690 shares. Webster Bank N A holds 3,346 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership owns 9.83 million shares. Cibc Asset Incorporated holds 8,472 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.33% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) or 6,185 shares.

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UGI Corporation’s Transformative Moves – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UGI Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Columbia Midstream Group, LLC – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UGI and AmeriGas Announce Deadline for Election of Form of Merger Consideration – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 13, 2019.