As Ugi (UGI) Share Value Declined, Holder First Quadrant LP Trimmed by $955,570 Its Holding; Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) Holder Gabelli Securities Has Lowered Holding by $8.62 Million

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Ugi Corp (UGI) by 32.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 17,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 36,673 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, down from 54,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Ugi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 2.50 million shares traded or 105.47% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Rev $2.81B; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain

Gabelli Securities Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by 74.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc sold 97,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 32,911 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 130,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $103.46. About 2.99M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY; 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC- NXP ISSUE ‘IS PROBABLY MORE RELATED’ TO HIGHER LEVEL DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN US AND CHINA – CEO, CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL REVIEW QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL IN A FAIR MANNER; 19/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS – COLLABORATED WITH GOOGLE TO INTEGRATE NXP’S NEW MIFARE 2GO CLOUD SERVICE WITH GOOGLE PAY; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS WILL DO BUYBACK IF NO NXP DEAL – CNBC; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 28/05/2018 – USI Announces SOM IoT Module Products with NXP And Qualcomm Solutions

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Hospitality Reit Inc by 42,075 shares to 42,657 shares, valued at $695,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Integer Holdings Corp by 8,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Cl A (NYSE:DLB).

