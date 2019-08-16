As Ugi (UGI) Share Price Declined, Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holder Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Trimmed Its Stake by $416,790 as Share Value Rose

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 2,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 10,286 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 12,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $178.7. About 1.76 million shares traded or 32.68% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp (UGI) by 65.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 8,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 4,701 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 13,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.40B market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 1.06M shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 24/04/2018 – UGI Raises Dividend to 26c; 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated accumulated 0% or 50 shares. 613,038 were reported by Legal General Gp Public Limited Co. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 65,286 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.15% or 114,976 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.01% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Reinhart Prns owns 413,357 shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. 346 are held by Tompkins Financial Corp. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0.01% or 832,235 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 2.02M shares. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership holds 26,171 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The invested in 284,127 shares. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.04% stake. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability owns 170,488 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 236,752 shares to 261,682 shares, valued at $27.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 3,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $71.09 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP also sold $66.44 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited owns 15,236 shares. Donaldson Cap Mngmt Limited holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 25,944 shares. Brookstone Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Creative Planning holds 0% or 3,843 shares. 88,747 were reported by Bankshares Of Nova Scotia. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Underhill Limited Liability Company holds 6.55% or 74,785 shares. Clough Cap Ptnrs Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 3,200 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.13% or 153,906 shares. Apg Asset Nv owns 0.24% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 881,845 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 710 shares. Pitcairn holds 24,202 shares. 82,854 were accumulated by Joel Isaacson And Ltd Company. Bollard Gp Limited holds 196 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability reported 116 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

