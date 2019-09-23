As Ugi (UGI) Share Price Declined, American International Group Decreased Position by $647,342; As Texas Instrs (TXN) Share Price Rose, Holder Virtu Financial Trimmed Its Stake by $3.16 Million

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp (UGI) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 12,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 340,310 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.18M, down from 352,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Ugi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $49.77. About 2.80M shares traded or 48.55% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 48.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc analyzed 27,684 shares as the company's stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 28,980 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33M, down from 56,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $118.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $126.67. About 7.62 million shares traded or 65.60% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ohio-based Capital Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Cibc Markets Incorporated invested in 0.1% or 197,051 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advsr has 0.16% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 228,662 shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has 4,043 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Stearns Fincl Services Group holds 0.16% or 7,614 shares in its portfolio. Convergence Investment Ptnrs Lc invested in 2,356 shares. House Ltd Liability owns 116,607 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Raub Brock Cap Management Limited Partnership accumulated 175,808 shares. Olstein Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 52,500 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Wade G W And accumulated 1,785 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sands Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 44 are owned by Perkins Coie. Delta Asset Management Ltd Llc Tn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc reported 19,751 shares stake. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc holds 27,701 shares.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 823 shares to 1,682 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 25,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 22.46 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 122.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -115.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na invested in 0.06% or 46,577 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 7.11M shares. Moreover, Ameriprise has 0.01% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). 3,755 were accumulated by Hartford Financial Mngmt. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 22,232 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Brookstone Capital Mngmt reported 42,165 shares stake. Regentatlantic Lc reported 7,312 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 11,166 shares. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Stellar Capital Ltd Liability has 5,364 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Com reported 1.59 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 44,042 shares. Mcf Advsrs Lc holds 2,250 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sir Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.1% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI).

American International Group Inc, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 4,684 shares to 31,051 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 67,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Senior Housing Prop Trust (NYSE:SNH).