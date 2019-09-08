As Ugi New (UGI) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Cut Position by $1.94 Million; Verizon Communications (VZ) Shares Declined While Swarthmore Group Decreased Its Position by $7.63 Million

Swarthmore Group Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 92.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc sold 129,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $591,000, down from 139,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.92M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 21/03/2018 – Facebook, Cambridge Analytica sued in U.S. by users over data harvesting; 16/03/2018 – KCBS: Armed Thieves Targeting Bay Area Verizon Stores; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono discusses Verizon tower

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 62.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 35,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The hedge fund held 21,037 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 56,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $48. About 2.39M shares traded or 40.16% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.09B for 11.91 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taylor Frigon Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 18,008 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal, a Idaho-based fund reported 13,588 shares. Ssi Investment Mngmt Incorporated has 11,928 shares. Security Natl invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 242,039 shares. Argi Inv Svcs Ltd Liability invested in 56,772 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Lipe Dalton holds 1.08% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 24,742 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 69,707 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 6,780 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Inc Ca accumulated 26,775 shares. Quaker Cap Invs Lc has 5,446 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Aspiriant Limited Co holds 0.13% or 27,558 shares. Meyer Handelman stated it has 2.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 24,770 shares or 1.69% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.26% or 799,682 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Bankshares Of America De reported 0.01% stake. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 7,261 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 48,535 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.04% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Coldstream Capital Management has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 617,113 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.01% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) or 7,515 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 1.38M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Piedmont Invest Inc holds 0.01% or 4,718 shares. Bryn Mawr Company reported 0.02% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Cannell Peter B & Communication Incorporated holds 0.01% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) or 3,893 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com has invested 0% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Raymond James & Associate owns 45,095 shares.

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 122.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -115.38% negative EPS growth.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70 billion and $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc by 45,601 shares to 104,973 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 10,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Beer Inc (NYSE:SAM).