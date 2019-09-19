As Ugi New (UGI) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Horizon Investment Services Has Decreased Stake; Deere And Co (DE) Shareholder Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Trimmed Position by $572,385 as Valuation Rose

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Deere And Co (DE) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 3,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 230,048 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.12 million, down from 233,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Deere And Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $164.45. About 752,429 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere missed estimates by 17 cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $3.14 per share in its most recent report but maintained its full-year forecast; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: U.S. STEEL TARIFFS WOULD BE FINANCIALLY IMPACTUL FOR CO; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Equipment Sales Up 30%; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 10/04/2018 – DE US & CANADA MARCH RETAIL SALES FOR 4WD TRACTORS DOWN 6%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE: WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK IS VERY STRONG; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AGCO’S BAA3 DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK IS STABLE

Horizon Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 82.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc sold 53,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 11,542 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $616,000, down from 65,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.42. About 813,480 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:IBA) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Putting Deere In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Deere (NYSE:DE) Shareholders Booked A 76% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deere reports rolling 3-month retail sales – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some Coca-Cola FEMSA. de (NYSE:KOF) Shareholders Are Down 41% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $15.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (IWB) by 2,140 shares to 2,630 shares, valued at $428,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 94,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.10M for 19.03 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Choate Invest Advsr reported 0.05% stake. 11,013 are owned by Fruth Management. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 122,789 shares. Mrj owns 25,650 shares. First Bancshares And Trust Of Newtown, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,980 shares. 70,743 were accumulated by Sei Investments. Scopus Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 205,000 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 2,937 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. North Carolina-based Parsec Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Hanson Doremus holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,952 shares. Dubuque State Bank And Trust reported 1,282 shares. Moreover, Pacific Investment has 0.31% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 8,109 shares. Ohio-based Fort Washington Oh has invested 1.15% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh holds 9,649 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Advisers Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). United Automobile Association invested in 0% or 32,981 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 44,500 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al owns 25,250 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Metropolitan Life Ins Co holds 49,764 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 27,722 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 10,500 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 5,747 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 749,885 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 871,959 shares. Copeland Capital Limited stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 24,030 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.03% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI).

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 122.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -115.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UGI Corp. (UGI) Reports Election of William J. Marrazzo and K. Richard Turner to Board; Announces Board Succession Plan – StreetInsider.com” on September 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Utility Stocks for Conservative Investors – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UGI and AmeriGas Partners, L.P. Complete Merger Transaction – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What To Know Before Buying UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns UGI Corporation’s (NYSE:UGI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.