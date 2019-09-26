As Ugi New (UGI) Stock Value Declined, Stillwater Capital Advisors Raised Its Position; As Hologic (HOLX) Share Value Rose, Shareholder American Capital Management Cut Its Position

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hologic (HOLX) by 79.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 214,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 54,710 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, down from 268,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hologic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $49.7. About 3.92 million shares traded or 127.41% up from the average. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC LOWERING 2018 REV. GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hologic, Inc./; 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – CLARITY HD HIGH-RESOLUTION 3D IMAGING AND INTELLIGENT 2D IMAGING TECHNOLOGY GOT PMA APPROVAL FROM FDA; 26/04/2018 – Minerva Surgical Requests Immediate Retraction of Misleading lnt’l Journal of Women’s Health Publication that Compares NovaSure to Minerva®, Sponsored by Hologic; 27/04/2018 – Leading Women’s Health Company Hologic Features Its Innovative Suite of Products at 2018 American College of Obstetricians and; 25/04/2018 – Hologic: FDA Approval of ThinPrep Integrated Imager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 14/03/2018 – CAFC: HOLOGIC, INC. v. SMITH & NEPHEW, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1389 – 2018-03-14; 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: HOLOGIC RTGS UNAFFECTED BY WRITE-DOWN; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q REV. $789.3M, EST. $781.2M; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Loss $681.4M

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 134.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 11,437 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611,000, up from 4,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 490,475 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 24/04/2018 – UGI Raises Dividend to 26c; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 30,694 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gam Hldg Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 19,149 shares. The California-based Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity has invested 0.05% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.23% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Tdam Usa Inc owns 7,492 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Boston Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). 328 were accumulated by Cordasco Fincl Network. First Trust Advsrs LP reported 0.1% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). 257,101 were reported by Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.12% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Gabelli Funds Llc owns 0.12% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 364,000 shares. Williams Jones Associates Limited Liability Company owns 13,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.07% or 166,967 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 311,512 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP holds 0% or 115 shares.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $404.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 5,311 shares to 24,820 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYJ) by 8,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,417 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.36, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold HOLX shares while 123 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 249.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 253.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 22,722 shares. American Natl Registered Invest Advisor Inc holds 7,850 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancshares has invested 0.05% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Ameritas Ptnrs has invested 0.01% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Amer Century Cos reported 3.18 million shares. Utah Retirement Sys has 0.05% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 714,713 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 29,736 shares. Pnc Fincl Services invested in 0% or 10,449 shares. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has invested 0.02% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). 118,529 were accumulated by Bb&T. Piedmont Investment owns 19,534 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 194,586 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of America Corporation De accumulated 1.25 million shares.

Analysts await Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HOLX’s profit will be $173.75M for 19.12 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Hologic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.17% EPS growth.