As Ugi New (UGI) Stock Price Rose, Foster & Motley Raised Holding by $301,620; Halbert Hargrove Russell Lifted Its Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $786,640

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Ugi Corporation New (UGI) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 5,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,785 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75M, up from 98,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Ugi Corporation New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $51.69. About 144,568 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking The 134th Year Of Common Dividends And The 31st Consecutive Year Of Annual Dividend Increases

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 163.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 9,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $74.83. About 2.57 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims For 15% Decrease in Methane Emissions by 2020; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Upstream Net $3.07B; 26/04/2018 – Shell profit soars on higher oil prices, cash flow disappoints; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 0.7 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN OIL DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corp expected to post earnings of $1.12 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 06/03/2018 – ExxonMobil says Hides facilities safely shut in after big aftershock in Papua New Guinea; 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World; 30/05/2018 – EXXON WILL EVOLVE WITH SOCIETY’S CONCERNS ON CLIMATE: WOODS; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS UP TO 4 WELLS PLANNED IN 2018 – 2019 IN BRAZIL

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $693.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6,329 shares to 66,879 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,148 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,302 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD).

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc, which manages about $3.97 billion and $28.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 34,863 shares to 89,360 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

