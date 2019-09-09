As Ugi New (UGI) Stock Price Declined, Robecosam Ag Increased Its Stake by $3.30 Million; Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) Shareholder State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Increased Its Holding by $2.59 Million

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) by 53.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 18,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 52,488 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45M, up from 34,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Reinsurance Grp Of America I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $155.83. About 296,687 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert on China Reinsurance Group’s FY results chain; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 14/03/2018 Reinsurance Group of America to Host Investor Day; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.048 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q EPS $1.52; 26/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 18/04/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP – CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO 31 MARCH RMB11,380 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Names John J. Gauthier and Hazel M. McNeilage to Board; 23/04/2018 – DJ Reinsurance Group of America Incor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGA)

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 365,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.23 million, up from 305,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $48. About 2.39 million shares traded or 40.16% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 24/04/2018 – UGI RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR FROM 25C/SHR; 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – UGI Raises Dividend to 26c; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 185,414 shares to 1.46 million shares, valued at $83.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 282,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,714 shares, and cut its stake in Provident Finl Svcs Inc (NYSE:PFS).

