As Ugi New (UGI) Shares Declined, Stillwater Capital Advisors Has Upped Stake; Nokota Management LP Position in Intelsat S A (I) Has Lowered by $2.18 Million

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 134.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,561 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 11,437 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $611,000, up from 4,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $49.77. About 1.37 million shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – UGI Raises Dividend to 26c; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55

Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 114,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 984,418 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.15M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $23.21. About 1.01 million shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notice of Redemption of $46 Million of Such Notes; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT REAFFIRMS 2018 REV., ADJ. EBITDA, CAPEX GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 94,613 shares to 114,613 shares, valued at $41.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (Call) (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 106,406 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Delphi Technologies Plc.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 earnings per share, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $404.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 16,562 shares to 35,702 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 9,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,735 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold UGI shares while 125 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 142.82 million shares or 6.55% more from 134.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield Trust Com holds 0% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 485 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.12% or 44,500 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) or 113,381 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 492,642 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated accumulated 0.03% or 2.12 million shares. Creative Planning holds 11,166 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation New York reported 97,250 shares stake. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 0.32% or 3.94 million shares. Security National invested in 0.02% or 900 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt invested 0.03% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Piedmont Invest holds 16,830 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd holds 10,500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Coastline Com has 0.2% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Stillwater Cap Advisors Lc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 11,437 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI).