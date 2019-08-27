As Ugi New (UGI) Shares Declined, D-E Shaw & Company Has Cut Holding; Sterling Capital Management Boosted Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stake by $922,504

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 18.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 3,812 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 24,664 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99M, up from 20,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $201.26. About 217,692 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa To Palo Alto Usd’s (CA) Go Bonds (Election of 2008), Series 2018; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 65.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 262,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The hedge fund held 140,482 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.79 million, down from 402,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $47.55. About 826,425 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 3,738 shares to 120,631 shares, valued at $13.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) by 149,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,765 shares, and cut its stake in Delphi Technologies Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,250 were accumulated by Washington Cap Mngmt. Winfield Associate holds 2,285 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 3,261 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 65,492 shares. Winch Advisory Service Limited Liability Corp owns 7 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 35,910 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Moreover, Kingfisher Ltd Llc has 0.44% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 2,854 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer & Com Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has 80,445 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 0.09% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 386,752 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 0.2% or 361,115 shares. Essex Invest Management Limited Liability Corp reported 61,083 shares. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 5,925 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Monetta Financial has invested 0.53% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Tci Wealth holds 10 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesley Taft Associates Ltd owns 9,600 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Strategic Glob Advsr Limited Co has 0.05% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 4,506 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) or 170,488 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co has 2,052 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0% or 5 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp has 26,171 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Qs Lc stated it has 0.01% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.52% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 864,926 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg invested in 0.04% or 715,715 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Gru Limited Liability has 0% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 7,793 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 416,660 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 632,866 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 1.46M shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). American Century Incorporated owns 129,529 shares.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ferroglobe Plc by 349,438 shares to 1.94 million shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etsy Inc by 3.60M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Posco (NYSE:PKX).